UBS Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.50.

CMG stock opened at $1,828.60 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,884.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,610.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

