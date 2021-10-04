UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.07.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS UCBJF traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

