Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.06. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.75.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.