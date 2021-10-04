Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $213.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In May, the company's board announced a by 10% hike in its quarterly dividend $1.07 per share (annualized: $4.28). Moreover, Union Pacific anticipates to repurchase shares worth roughly $7 billion in 2021 The company's strong free cash flow generating ability (up 8.6% in first-half 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Improvement in overall volumes as economic activities pick up pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 33% in the first six months of 2021) as oil prices move north led to a 6% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Operational disruptions due to hurricane Ida are also worrisome.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.11. 138,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

