United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. United Bankshares has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

