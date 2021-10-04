United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 94,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $358.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

