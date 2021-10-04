United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72% Meridian Bancorp 29.73% 9.74% 1.16%

26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.46 $8.96 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.22 $65.05 million $1.29 16.75

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Security Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

