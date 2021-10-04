Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Univest Financial by 67.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

