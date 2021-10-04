UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get UWM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 2,176,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.