Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $15.50 at Stephens

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 209,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
