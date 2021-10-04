Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $15.50 at Stephens

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 209,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

