VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 671,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

