VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 89.7% in September

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,964. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

