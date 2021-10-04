Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $49.16. 533,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

