Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $155,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $222.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36.

