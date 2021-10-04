Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.59. 51,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

