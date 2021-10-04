Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.