Velas Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $306.42 million and $6.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.