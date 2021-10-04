Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $97,363.14 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

