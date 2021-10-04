Versant Venture Management LLC Trims Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Versant Venture Management LLC lowered its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,169 shares during the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.7% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 165,483 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,085. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.