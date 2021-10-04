ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $49.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,904,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

