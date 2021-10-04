VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.13 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

