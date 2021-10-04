VIG (VIG) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. VIG has a market cap of $1.01 million and $517.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,138,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

