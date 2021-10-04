Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) received a C$27.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.33% from the stock’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.10. 153,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The company has a market cap of C$864.20 million and a P/E ratio of -127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$6.05 and a 52-week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

