Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) received a C$27.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.33% from the stock’s current price.
VFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.10. 153,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The company has a market cap of C$864.20 million and a P/E ratio of -127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$6.05 and a 52-week high of C$25.78.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
