Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.02 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 10.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

