Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98,952 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,695,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Visa by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $8.28 on Monday, reaching $222.18. 332,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The stock has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

