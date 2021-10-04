Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.11. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 304,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

