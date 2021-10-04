VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.05 on Monday. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About VPR Brands
