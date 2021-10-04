VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.05 on Monday. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

