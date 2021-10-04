Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

