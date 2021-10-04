Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

