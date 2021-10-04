Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.71 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.18 or 0.06919601 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00106956 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,604,628 coins and its circulating supply is 77,883,596 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.