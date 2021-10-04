Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

