Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

