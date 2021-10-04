Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.54. 51,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,649. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

