Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 355 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $287,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $146.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

