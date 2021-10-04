Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 964 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 400,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Corning by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,394. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.