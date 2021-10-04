Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after buying an additional 863,962 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

