Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,856. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

