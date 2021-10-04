Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

