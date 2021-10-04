William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Atlassian worth $212,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,182.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,815. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

