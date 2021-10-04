William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.25% of Amedisys worth $179,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 10.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $2,502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 611.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

