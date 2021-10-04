William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $197.70 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,866,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $197,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Vision by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.43. 9,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,914. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

