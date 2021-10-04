William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,505,341 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 206.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 7.42% of Denbury worth $285,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,068,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,735,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

DEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.84. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

