William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 41,348 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,348 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.52% of Crown worth $347,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Crown by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.14. 10,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

