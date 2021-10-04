Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.0 days.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $67.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

