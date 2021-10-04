WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives C$22.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.54. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.31 and a 52-week high of C$21.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

