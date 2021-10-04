WS Management Lllp Decreases Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 2.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.19% of Santander Consumer USA worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

