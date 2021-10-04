WS Management Lllp Sells 400,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

ADVM stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

