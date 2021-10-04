Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE traded up $13.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.28. 1,050,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.