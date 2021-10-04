Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.42

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 384954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

