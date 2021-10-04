Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,114 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

